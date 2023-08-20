Roman Reigns needs to do one sole thing before possible WWE retirement in 12-18 months, says Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently sent a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Over the past three years, The Bloodline storyline has been the most popular thing in the Stamford-based company. It witnessed several twists, including Sami Zayn joining the group before betraying Roman Reigns, The Usos turning on their cousin, and Jimmy Uso turning on his twin brother Jey.

Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy gave a controversial excuse for betraying his twin, claiming he feared Jey would become corrupted like Reigns if he became Tribal Chief. Later that night, Jey took out his former Bloodline teammates and quit WWE. However, many fans criticized the segment for not being convincing enough. Some even voiced their displeasure with the direction the story was going.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed if The Bloodline storyline was in trouble. He disclosed that he believes the angle is going downhill. The former RAW General Manager then sent a message to Reigns.

"Yeah, and within a very very short period of time, we've reached a downhill slope feeling. Let's just hope, and I'm optimistic, because WWE has proven and the writing team has proven to me that that they know what the hell they're doing. Let's hope they go back to the drawing board and if they need to include Roman in that conversation to get him re-engaged. Because now is not the time you wanna take your foot off the gas Roman. If your career is coming to an end, if you want to make that big move to Hollywood, if you want to take that next step in your journey professionally, now is not the time that you've been built up to this fever pitch after years and years and years of effort and success on your part Roman," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"Yes, I'm talking to you, Roman. We've never had a real conversation but I'm talking to you now, brother. Now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. If your goal is to end your career in the next 12 or 18 months and move on to Hollywood and join The Rock, commit now more than ever. If that means working more often to keep yourself fresh and to keep the audience engaged, do whatever you have to do. But if Saturday night [SummerSlam] was an example, phew, I hope it's not. I hope it was just a blip on the radar." [From 00:16 to 01:33]

Should Roman Reigns have dropped his title to Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship for over 1000 days. Meanwhile, he recently surpassed 500 days as WWE Champion. Over the past few years, he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against several legends and top superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes.

While no one succeeded in dethroning The Tribal Chief for nearly three years, Konnan believes the company should have let Jey win the title at SummerSlam except if they were waiting for The Rock's return.

"If you're waiting for The Rock or you know that he's coming, then this was a good move [Reigns retaining]. If not, they should have put Jey over. You know, they had a chance with Sami [Zayn]. Sami is not as hot as he used to be. Still hot. And Jey is not gonna be as hot as he used to be. You had a chance here to pull the trigger, but they haven't. So, maybe Rock..." Konnan said on Keepin' It 100.

