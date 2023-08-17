Rikishi and 2 other legends to make WWE return to get involved in The Bloodline storyline? Tracy Murray gives his predictions

Former NBA Champion Tracy Murray recently made some interesting predictions regarding WWE's Bloodline storyline.

The Bloodline saga has been the most popular among WWE fans over the past few years. It recently saw significant twists after Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns last January. The Usos also ditched their Tribal Chief after Night of Champions. However, Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother, Jey, at SummerSlam as the former Right Hand Man squared off against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief status. The company is seemingly now building towards a brother vs. brother match between The Usos.

While advertising Rikishi's appearance at a signing event, a promoter seemingly spoiled the Hall of Famer's possible return to WWE to referee at Payback. However, The Usos' father quickly commented on the incident, claiming it was a "wrong promoter mistake."

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, NBA veteran Tracy Murray commented on The Bloodline storyline and Rikishi's possible return. He predicted that Afa & Sika could also return and get involved in the storyline.

"I don't know what to think about the, you know, them letting it out [Rikishi's possible return spoiler]. I think that was a ball drop, of course. But, at the same time, I knew that at some point they were gonna have to pull Rikishi in. He's a Hall of Famer. It's his kids out there with his nephew. Things are, people are being thrown all over the place. It looks like the family's tearing up," he said.

The former NBA Champion added:

"I'm surprised Afa and Sika are not even invovled. You might even see them come in at some point to be a part of the storyline. But I think the Samoan dynasty is killing it right now and I'm interested. I'm really locked into their storyline of The Bloodline to see where it goes next. Yes, I didn't particularly like Jimmy turning on Jey but what's gonna happen out of it next? Jey leaves, what's gonna happen out of it next? You guys have some interesting opinions about it and I would like to see what happens... Will we have more sons coming in? Because there's tons of them on the independent circuit." [From 02:26 to 03:40]

Check out the video below:

Why did Jimmy Uso betray Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam?

Last Friday on SmackDown, Jey Uso asked his twin, Jimmy, to explain his actions at Summerslam. Jimmy claimed he betrayed his brother because he feared Jey would turn into another Roman Reigns if he became The Tribal Chief.

Jimmy's excuse was not convincing to several WWE fans. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the segment, claiming that Jimmy's acting could have been better.

"Like I said, you can critique Jimmy's acting. Okay, because me, I'm an actor at heart (...). Because just think for a second, for one second, if Jimmy could've created a real tear come out of his eye within that promo. Good God, man! See, that's what I'm thinking about. So, yeah, I think the acting has to be, you know, you could fault one for that. I can see why one may feel a certain way about when they watched it. Yeah, yeah, I get that."

Please credit The Mark Hoke Show, The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.