One thing could've made Jimmy Uso's excuse to betray his twin Jey Uso more believable, claims WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed The Bloodline's latest segment on SmackDown.

Last week, Jey Uso went head-to-head against his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. However, he lost the bout after getting betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. On the following SmackDown, Jimmy explained to Jey that he did that out of love because he feared the latter would turn into another version of Roman Reigns if he became Tribal Chief.

Many fans criticized Jimmy's excuse for "not being convincing." Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that although he believes the direction WWE went with the story was "spot on," Jimmy could have been more convincing if he shed a tear during the promo.

"Like I said, you can critique Jimmy's acting. Okay, because me, I'm an actor at heart (...). Because just think for a second, for one second, if Jimmy could've created a real tear come out of his eye within that promo. Good God, man! See, that's what I'm thinking about. So, yeah, I think the acting has to be, you know, you could fault one for that. I can see why one may feel a certain way about when they watched it. Yeah, yeah, I get that," he said. [1:21:45 - 1:22:28]

Jey Uso quit WWE

On SmackDown, Jey Uso did not buy his twin brother's excuse for betraying him. After taking down Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa inside the ring, he asked Jimmy to return as he was on his way backstage.

While Jimmy seemingly thought his twin brother would forgive him, he received a surprising superkick from Jey on the entrance ramp. The former Right Hand Man then looked at the camera and announced that he was quitting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE, before leaving through the crowd.

