Major update on Jey Uso's future - Did he legitimately quit WWE?

A recent report ended the speculations about Jey Uso's future after he "quit" WWE last Friday on SmackDown.

Last week, Jey squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. However, he lost the bout after he was betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy. Last Friday, Jey superkicked Reigns, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa before announcing that he was quitting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Since then, fans have been speculating about the former Right Hand Man's future. A rumor credited Fightful Select for reporting that Jey was legitimately leaving the Stamford-based company and might be on his way to joining AEW. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful quickly denied publishing such news.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select recently provided an update on Jey Uso's status. Despite WWE moving him to the Alumni section on its official website, the multi-time Tag Team Champion quitting was confirmed to be part of the storyline, according to the latest report. Hence, the 37-year-old is still a WWE Superstar.

WWE veteran believes The Bloodline's latest segment wasn't convincing

The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown saw Jey Uso asking his twin brother Jimmy for an explanation for his actions at SummerSlam. The latter claimed that he attacked Jey out of love because he feared that he would become corrupted like their cousin, The Tribal Chief. Jimmy then left the ring and slowly walked towards the entrance.

Meanwhile, Reigns asked Jey to acknowledge him. The former Right Hand Man responded with a superkick to the Undisputed Universal Champion. He then reversed an attack by Solo Sikoa and superkicked him too. While Reigns seemed to regain control over the situation, delivering a Superman Punch to Jey and attempting to spear him, his cousin countered and hit The Tribal Chief with a spear.

Jey then called on Jimmy to return before superkicking him too. Jey then announced that he was quitting and left through the crowd. Speaking on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that segment was not very convincing.

"That last segment, I don't think they 100% bought into it. You could tell the crowd was kinda saying, 'Uh, I don't know about this.' So, I hope they pick up on that and address it. I mean, it's not all gone. I mean, that story is still there. But, they're gonna have to sharpen that up a little bit. The turn shocked them enough. But to come back and put it back together in one show was too much," he said.

