Jey Uso legitimately leaving WWE after contract expires in August 2023 to possibly join AEW? Latest report addresses rumor

Jey Uso announced that he was quitting WWE last night on SmackDown, leaving fans speculating about his future.

Jey challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. Despite his impressive performance, he lost the bout after getting betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. The former Right Hand Man confronted Reigns and Jimmy last night on SmackDown. After superkicking them and Solo Sikoa, Jey announced that he is out of The Bloodline, SmackDown, and the whole company.

Over the past few hours, many rumors spread on social media about Jey's future. A Twitter account credited Fightful Select for reporting that Jey quitting was legitimate as his contract would expire this month. The alleged report also mentioned that Jey's non-compete clause would end five days before AEW's All In event, hinting at the possibility of him joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to Twitter to address these rumors, stating that his website did not report any of this.

What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?

Jey Uso's actions on last night's SmackDown are probably another swerve in The Bloodline's storyline. His father, Rikishi, seemingly urged the Stamford-based company to book another Bloodline battle at Payback.

Meanwhile, a promoter seemingly spoiled Rikishi's possible return to the Stamford-based company while advertising an upcoming appearance for the Hall of Famer at a signing event.

The promoter urged fans to "meet Rikishi before he referees at Payback." However, The Usos and Solo Sikoa's father quickly commented on the ad, claiming it was a "wrong promoter mistake."

