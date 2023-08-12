Summer Rae, JBL, and others react to Jey Uso attacking Jimmy and quitting WWE

JBL, Summer Rae, and a few others have reacted to Jey Uso's actions on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The final segment of SmackDown saw Jey Uso hitting a Superkick on his brother Jimmy and declaring that he was quitting WWE. Jey then retreated through the crowd as SmackDown went off the air.

The segment received a mixed response from the WWE Universe on Twitter. Several wrestling personalities reacted to it as well. Check out some of the responses below:

Some of the most notable reactions to the Jey Uso segment

Jey wanted to put Roman Reigns down at SummerSlam 2023 and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

He had pinned The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2023 and was as confident as ever.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso's betrayal cost Jey the match, and he finally exacted revenge on his brother on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The WWE Universe expected to see a full-fledged feud pitting brother against brother, but Jey's surprising comment on SmackDown has confused fans. Now that Jey has seemingly quit WWE, one wonders what's next for Jimmy.

What do you think? Is Jey gone for good, or is it all a big ruse? Sound off in the comment section!

