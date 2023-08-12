Rikishi sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso after he quits WWE

The events from tonight's episode of SmackDown shocked the world, as Jey Uso declared he was "out of WWE." The past week has been incredibly hard after his brother, Jimmy Uso, betrayed him.

Their father, Rikishi, has seemingly reacted to this development on Twitter. He sent a short but cryptic message to Jey. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the peace emoji, which is used to express goodwill and "goodbye." The popular babyface held up the peace sign as he said he quit.

Check out his tweet below:

Rikishi's tweet

It can also be used to represent unity and harmony, which may mean Rikishi is supportive of Jey Uso's decision. The eight-time Tag Team Champion claimed he quit after hitting a superkick on Jimmy Uso, indicating he wasn't satisfied with his brother's explanation of the SummerSlam betrayal.

Jimmy claimed he only stopped Jey from winning because he was afraid to lose his twin if he became The Tribal Chief like a “corrupted” Roman Reigns. Sincere or not, it looks like the two will face off at some point. A match is possible for Payback, provided Jey Uso is back in WWE by then.

Time will tell if Rikishi himself will return to be a part of this emotionally charged storyline. Given how often he posts about The Bloodline on social media, it seems likely.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee