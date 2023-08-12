8-Time Champion quits WWE after destroying The Bloodline on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023

The Bloodline has been filled with many cinematic moments throughout the last three years. As we edge closer to three full years since the story began, one former member of the faction announced that he has quit WWE.

We're talking about none other than "Main Event" Jey Uso. After eight tag team title reigns and multiple memorable moments created, he made the shocking announcement that he quit SmackDown and WWE.

The main event segment of SmackDown saw The Bloodline in the ring as Jimmy Uso came out to tell Jey what his intentions were. Even Roman Reigns was a side character as Jey Uso destroyed The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa before taking out his own brother - declaring that he is quitting WWE.

Jimmy Uso told his brother that he was afraid about Jey becoming corrupt like Roman Reigns if he became the Tribal Chief and that his insecurities essentially got the better of him.

However, it should be noted that Jimmy didn't rejoin The Bloodline despite Roman Reigns telling him that he owed him one. Reigns even offered material possessions like cars, yachts, etc.

It was another dramatic and cinematic ending in what will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest storylines in WWE history.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee