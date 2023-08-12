Jimmy Uso just gave the worst explanation about why he betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 was a decision that was largely criticized by WWE fans. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he broke his silence to explain what happened and why he did what he did.

The decision to have Jimmy cost his brother Jey at SummerSlam was criticized because it was viewed as a regressive decision and not one that had much logic. After hearing Jimmy's explanation on SmackDown, that sentiment is unlikely to change.

Jimmy Uso told Jey that he did what he did because he loves him and didn't want him to become The Tribal Chief - fearing that he would become an "egotistical a***ole" like Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, wanted Jimmy Uso to name his price - offering him a car and even a yacht. Jimmy said that he didn't want any of that and made it clear that he wasn't rejoining The Bloodline.

Roman even tried to smugly say "I told you so" to Jey Uso, only to get superkicked and destroyed, following which Solo Sikoa suffered the same fate. Jey called Jimmy toward him and while he seemingly teased a reunion, he took him out and declared that he quit the Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

The explanation may not be a very sound one, but it did lead to another epic Bloodline moment.

