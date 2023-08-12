WWE Universe not invested in Roman Reigns' latest saga, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels the fans are not invested in the most recent twist in the Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Reigns managed to hold on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief had help in the form of Solo Sikoa who decimated Jey Uso during the matchup. In the final moments of the match, Jey rallied and almost had the win before he was betrayed by his twin brother Jimmy. Roman grabbed this opening to hit a devastating Spear and pick up the win.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the final segment wasn't very convincing. The veteran acknowledged that it was a credible storyline but felt that it needed some fine-tuning.

"That last segment, I don't think they 100% bought into it. You could tell the crowd was kinda saying, 'Uh, I don't know about this.' So, I hope they pick up on that and address it. I mean, it's not all gone. I mean, that story is still there. But, they're gonna have to sharpen that up a little bit. The turn shocked them enough. But to come back and put it back together in one show was too much."

Jey Uso declared that he is leaving WWE

As the final segment of SmackDown progressed, Jimmy Uso explained his actions to Jey. He claimed that he did it so that the power of being the champion wouldn't corrupt Jey.

Roman then started mocking Jey Uso for not getting the win. This was enough for Jey as he leveled the Tribal Chief with a Superkick. He also hit a Superkick on Solo before planting Roman with a Spear.

Jey then met Jimmy on the entrance ramp and hit another Superkick on his twin brother. He then declared that he was done with this chaotic family feud and was leaving WWE for good.

