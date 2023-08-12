WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso quits after taking down the Bloodline; legend announces return match at 49; new champ crowned

Tonight's episode of SmackDown had some great matches and a surprise appearance from Edge. Rey Mysterio went into a title match unprepared and picked up the upset win, while The Tribal Chief showed up to celebrate his win at SummerSlam. Jey Uso made a shocking announcement as the show came to a close, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

Asuka vs. Charlotte ended in no contest

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

LA Knight def. Top Dolla

Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to become the new WWE United States Champion

WWE SmackDown Results (August 11, 2023): Asuka vs. Charlotte

Flair was in control early on and tried for a handspring move, but Asuka countered it with a missile dropkick. Charlotte got a diving crossbody off the apron before getting a top rope crossbody in the ring.

Damage CTRL showed up as the match continued, and Asuka tried to get a rollup off the distraction. Charlotte recovered and got a big boot before taking a Code Breaker from Asuka. Bayley and IYO invaded the ring and destroyed both superstars, and the match was called off.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Santos Escobar was backstage and said that he was feeling confident about his chances with the United States Title match when Austin Theory attacked him. Theory tossed him onto a road case and slammed the lid on his leg to try and injure the challenger.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Styles was in control early on but was sent into turnbuckles in the corner before AJ slipped out of a hold on the top rope and sent Kross outside. Kross caught AJ off a counter and dropped him on the announce desk before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, AJ was caught in a headlock before Scarlett took out Michin at ringside. Kross got a takedown off the distraction, but AJ came back with a Pele kick before Scarlett interrupted the Styles Clash but got wiped out by Michin. AJ got the finisher on the second try and picked up the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Grade: B

Edge was out next and said that he wanted a match next week in Toronto. He wanted to face Sheamus, who he said was instrumental in helping him come back to WWE.

He told us the story of them riding bikes together and wiping out on camera, which led him to realize that he could wrestle once again. Sheamus even helped him get back in shape for his return, and the crowd thanked The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus came out and joined him in the ring before showing us the footage of Edge crashing on his bike. They took hilarious shots at each other before Sheamus reminded Edge that back in 2004, The Rated-R Superstar helped him get back on his feet in the business.

Sheamus accepted Edge's challenge after a big pop from the crowd, and they shook hands before SmackDown moved on.

LA Knight vs. Top Dolla on SmackDown

Dolla had control early on, and Knight tried to get some strikes in but was tossed into the corner. Ashante Adonis tried for the distraction but got taken out before Knight got the Blunt Force Trauma off a counter and ended the match rather quickly.

Result: LA Knight def. Top Dolla

Knight got on the mic and took shots at The Miz before walking out.

Grade: D

Backstage, Adam Pearce told Santos Escobar that he was clear to wrestle despite the earlier attack.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were in the lounge, and the former WWE Champion told the duo that they could dominate the whole roster if they wanted.

Santos Escobar was making his entrance for the title match when Theory attacked his injured leg once more before heading to the ring and calling off the match because Escobar was unable to fight.

Adam Pearce took the mic and said that Rey Mysterio would take his place before Rey headed to the ring and kicked Theory outside, and hit him with a hurricanrana off the apron.

Austin Theory (c) vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE United States Title match on SmackDown

The match started during the break, and when we came back, Rey sent Theory into the corner with a big suplex before getting a near fall.

Mysterio got the 619 to the back before Rey set him up on the ropes for the second. Rey hit the iconic move once more and picked up the upset win!

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to become the new WWE United States Champion

We got a new champion tonight on SmackDown!

Grade: B

Roman Reigns was out next and asked Paul Heyman where Jimmy was. Heyman said that Jimmy was "rather salty" this morning before the Uso in question showed up in the same black hoodie with no entrance music.

The crowd changed "you sold out" before Roman assured Jimmy that the crowd didn't matter. Reigns said that he owes Jimmy and he could have anything he wants. Jimmy said that he wanted nothing and that what he did at SummerSlam had nothing to do with him.

Jey showed up and took the mic from Jimmy before staring holes into his brother. He asked Jimmy why he did it, and the latter replied that he did it because he loved him. He said that if Jey won, he would be The Tribal Chief, and he would lose his brother to power, which would surely corrupt him.

The crowd chanted "a**hole" before Jey turned his back on Jimmy, and the latter walked out. Reigns kept yapping about how Jey was a hothead and that no one cared about him. Jey superkicked Roman in the face and dodged the Spike before hitting one on Solo as well.

Roman came back with a Superman Punch, but his spear was met with a superkick before Jey hit a spear of his own. Jey called Jimmy back and hit him with a superkick as well before yelling at the camera, saying that he was out of The Bloodline, SmackDown, and even WWE!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee