Jey Uso lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for one sole reason? Wrestling veteran addresses the possibility

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed Jey Uso's loss to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Jey squared off against Reigns in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam. Despite Solo Sikoa's interference, Jey was close to dethroning his cousin. However, his twin brother, Jimmy, surprisingly attacked him, allowing the champion to secure the victory and retain his title.

Commenting on the match on Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that unless the company knows that The Rock is coming back, they should have let Jey dethrone Reigns.

"If you're waiting for The Rock or you know that he's coming, then this was a good move [Reigns retaining]. If not, they should have put Jey over. You know, they had a chance with Sami [Zayn]. Sami is not as hot as he used to be. Still hot. And Jey is not gonna be as hot as he used to be. You had a chance here to pull the trigger, but they haven't. So, maybe Rock..." [20:36 - 20:54]

Jey Uso quit WWE on SmackDown

Last Friday, Jey Uso confronted his twin brother, Jimmy, and his cousin, Roman Reigns, on SmackDown. He asked Jimmy for an explanation as to why he attacked him at SummerSlam. The latter claimed he did it out of love because he feared Jey would become corrupted like Reigns if he became Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Reigns asked Jey to acknowledge him. The former Right Hand Man then superkicked The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. He also speared the Undisputed Universal Champion before superkicking Jimmy.

After taking his former Bloodline teammates out, Jey announced that he was "out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE."

