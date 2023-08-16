Another major betrayal to turn The Bloodline storyline upside down and end Roman Reigns' WWE heel run? Wrestling veteran gives his take

Wrestling veteran Ace Darling recently addressed the possibility of witnessing another betrayal in The Bloodline WWE storyline.

Over the past eight months, The Bloodline has witnessed several betrayals. Sami Zayn was the first to turn on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. Jimmy Uso also defected a few months later and attacked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. Although Jey Uso left the group to side with his twin brother, Jimmy betrayed him at SummerSlam.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked whether Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa could align to betray Reigns, leading The Tribal Chief to turn babyface while Sikoa receives a significant push. Ace Darling commented on the fan's suggestion, stating that The Enforcer still has a long way to go to be on Reigns' level.

"They got to build Solo up a whole lot to be on the same level as Roman too. Because he's been the guy for 10 years there." [42:37 - 42:47]

Was Jimmy Uso's excuse to betray his brother at WWE SummerSlam convincing?

On August 5, Jey Uso fought Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. Unfortunately for the challenger, he lost the bout after his twin brother's betrayal.

Last Friday, Jimmy explained his actions at SummerSlam to his brother, saying that he betrayed him out of love because he feared he would become corrupted if he became Tribal Chief. However, Jey did not buy his excuse and superkicked him at the end of SmackDown before "quitting" WWE.

After the show, many fans criticized Jimmy's excuse for being "unconvincing." WWE legend Booker T addressed that criticism on his Hall of Fame podcast. He stated that the direction of the story was "spot on." However, the NXT color commentator believed Jimmy's acting could have been better.

"Like I said, you can critique Jimmy's acting. Okay, because me, I'm an actor at heart (...). Because just think for a second, for one second, if Jimmy could've created a real tear come out of his eye within that promo. Good God, man! See, that's what I'm thinking about. So, yeah, I think the acting has to be, you know, you could fault one for that. I can see why one may feel a certain way about when they watched it. Yeah, yeah, I get that."

