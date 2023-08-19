Former Bloodline member to get a new job outside WWE after putting himself in a bad place? Exploring wrestling veteran's comments

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently urged a former Bloodline member to learn a trade and start a small business outside of WWE.

The Bloodline storyline has taken multiple turns over the past few months. After Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and left the group last January, Jimmy Uso followed in his footsteps at Night of Champions. Jey Uso later sided with his brother as they defeated The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank, with Jey pinning Roman Reigns for the first time in three years.

At SummerSlam, Jey challenged Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal Combat match. Fingertips away from a win, he lost the bout after getting betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy.

Last week, Jey took out Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy on SmackDown before announcing he was quitting WWE. While reviewing that episode on his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, the outspoken ex-booker addressed Jimmy's situation in the storyline. He jokingly urged the former Tag Team Champion to learn a trade and start a small business after putting himself "in a bad place."

"You know who needs a new job, a new line of work, needs to learn a trade, start a small business, something like that? Jimmy Uso. I think he's gone and put himself in a bad place. He's figured out of The Bloodline. He's not figured in with his brother anymore. Who knows what the f**k is gonna happen? I think he needs to open a small business," he said. [26:32 - 26:55]

What's next for Jimmy Uso in WWE?

Jim Cornette is probably joking, and Jimmy Uso does not have to find a new job. However, WWE fans may wonder what is next for Jimmy Uso's character in the Stamford-based company. It is almost guaranteed that the former Bloodline member will feud with his twin brother if Jey returns to the company, leading to a one-on-one brother vs. brother match. However, it is not clear what Jimmy's path ahead would be following that storyline.

While many have expressed their desire to see Jey get a solo run, Jimmy could also have a run as a singles competitor. Like The Hardy Boyz, the two brothers could win themselves some singles gold before reuniting later on in their careers.

As for now, fans will have to wait and see how Jimmy's role in The Bloodline storyline evolves after getting on the wrong side of Roman Reigns and Jey. Last night, it was announced on SmackDown that Jimmy would be on the show next Friday.

