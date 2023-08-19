4 things Jimmy Uso can do when he returns to WWE SmackDown next week - Massive challenge towards Roman Reigns?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a stacked show. The primary focus was on The Rated R Superstar Edge, and his potential retirement, but other stars were showcased too. This includes the likes of LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and The Street Profits, among others.

Interestingly, The Bloodline was just a small fragment of the show, a massive change compared to how the blue brand has been over the past three years. Aside from a recap, the only member who appeared was Paul Heyman.

The former head booker of Extreme Championship Wrestling was engaged in a weasely interview with Kayla Braxton before taking a call. He then revealed that Jimmy Uso was set to appear on next week's show.

Paul claimed an unnamed source alerted him of Jimmy's impending arrival, but he was relatively vague. Still, there's a lot of fan intrigue over Uso's return. Given the state of The Bloodline, what is next for Jimmy? What will he do next week?

Below are four things Jimmy Uso can do when he returns to WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. Jimmy Uso could start a feud unrelated to his family

Jimmy Uso and Rey Mysterio

As noted earlier, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a rare occasion where The Bloodline was barely featured. While part of that comes down to Jey Uso quitting and Roman Reigns' part-time schedule, the stable is in different directions in general.

Sami Zayn left the group and moved to RAW. Jey quit the group and then WWE. Jimmy has left the faction too. This means only Solo Sikoa and Roman remain active competitors in the faction. As a result, there isn't much of a group left when one or both aren't available.

Instead of Jimmy continuing The Bloodline saga, he may focus on a new direction. For example, Uso could try to get involved in the United States Championship scene. Jimmy and Rey Mysterio have battled when they feuded in their respective tag teams. Perhaps now it could go down in the solo ranks.

#3. He could beg for forgiveness from The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman was the one who broke the news of Jimmy Uso's impending arrival. The former SmackDown General Manager wouldn't reveal his source, but it was very interesting news for Heyman, of all people, to receive.

There's a chance the news came from Jimmy himself or some other representative. If that's the case, Jimmy Uso may return to WWE SmackDown next week to seek peace with The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns offered Jimmy the world last week, be it money, a car, or just about anything else. The older twin refused, only to be rejected by Jey. Now that his brother has abandoned him, could he beg for forgiveness and attempt to earn entry back into the faction he was once a part of? Fans would be disappointed, but it may very well happen.

#2. Jimmy could call out Jey Uso after the twin shockingly quit

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso truly rocked the foundation of WWE during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The hurt and upset member of the Anoa'i family was mocked and manipulated by those closest to him and lashed out.

He laid out both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. When Jimmy attempted to patch things up with his brother, which felt manipulative in and of itself, Jey hit his twin with a Superkick. From there, Jey quit WWE. Fans were shocked, but Jimmy is likely most reeling from the incident.

Jimmy could return on SmackDown to call out his brother. He could lie and try to weasel his way into earning Jey's trust again, but he could take another route. He could challenge his brother to a fight. Jimmy could demand that Jey returns to face him like a grown-up. It would certainly be an intense moment if it were to happen.

#1. He could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns

It could be argued that the greatest cause of Jimmy Uso's problems in WWE has always been Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has always been verbally abusive and manipulative to his entire family, and Jimmy has felt more than his fair share of the brunt.

While there is no excusing Jimmy's actions at WWE SummerSlam, where he screwed his brother out of a win over Roman, fans can understand one aspect. Jimmy has been in Jey's shadow for a few years now. It was Jey getting the nicknames, cheers, and opportunities, not his older twin.

A frustrated Jimmy Uso may return to SmackDown to stake his claim to the title Roman holds and his Tribal Chiefdom. Perhaps Jimmy could even challenge Roman to Tribal Combat. It may be risky, but with Jey gone, Jimmy could finally become the Uso everybody talks about.

