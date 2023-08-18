Roman Reigns' close ally is being groomed to become The Tribal Chief after Jey Uso quit WWE? Tracy Murray wonders

Former NBA Champion Tracy Murray recently addressed Jimmy Uso's betrayal of his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam.

Jey Uso went head-to-head against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status. However, he lost the bout after he was betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy.

Last Friday, Jimmy explained his actions to Jey, claiming he betrayed him because he loved him and feared him becoming corrupted like Reigns if he became Tribal Chief. Nevertheless, Jey superkicked him before announcing that he was quitting WWE.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Murray disclosed that he did not like Jimmy's betrayal of Jey and did not want it to happen. However, he is waiting to see how it would affect the storyline, including if Solo Sikoa is being groomed to become the new Tribal Chief.

"I did not want that to happen. You know, just been so intrigued with the storyline and it's the best thing going today and they take that turn. And I didn't particularly like it but I wanna see where they're gonna go from here, what other turn they're gonna have within this storyline that is gonna make you, you know, say, 'whoo!' or scratch your head, one of the two," he said.

The former NBA Champion added:

"I mean, where are they gonna go with it now? Jey says he's out. So, how are they gonna pull him back in? What is he gonna do to get back in? Will The Usos stay together? Who's gonna knock off Roman? Just like he said, they had a chance to knock him off right then. The championship still would stay within The Bloodline. Is Solo being groomed to be The Tribal Chief? I mean, it's a whole bunch of moving parts there that they still have plenty of room to expand on with the storyline. So, I'm just looking to see what turn they make next that makes sense." [2:19 - 3:30]

Rikishi and two other legends to make WWE return to get involved in The Bloodline's story? Tracy Murray gives his predictions here.

Could Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman turn on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Over the past eight months, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso have turned on their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Several fans now believe Solo Sikoa could do the same with the help of Paul Heyman.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, wrestling veteran Ace Darling addressed the possibility which could lead to Reigns' babyface turn. He claimed that Sikoa still needs time to reach Roman's level.

"They got to build Solo up a whole lot to be on the same level as Roman too. Because he's been the guy for 10 years there," he said.

WWE's ship could quickly sink after a major decision regarding Triple H for one sole reason, warns Tracy Murray. Check out his comments here.

Please credit The Mark Hoke Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.