WWE's ship could quickly sink after major decision regarding Triple H for one sole reason, warns Tracy Murray 

Former NBA Champion Tracy Murray believes WWE could go down quickly if the board does not let Triple H do his job without interference.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. Meanwhile, Triple H became Chief Content Officer and was put in charge of the company's creative teams. Although McMahon returned earlier this year to become the Executive Chairman, The Game remains in his position.

Following his return, McMahon secured a merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. However, he remained in his position as Executive Chairman. The company recently announced the new formation of the board, which saw the removal of Triple H.

During a recent episode of The Mark Hoke Show, Tracy Murray commented on the news, urging the Board of Directors to at least not interfere in Triple H's creative job. Over the past few months, rumors suggested that McMahon had interfered in several creative decisions since his return.

"They need to leave that man alone when it comes to creative. Let him do his thing. If you want the ship to sink quick, keep messing with him in the creative department. Let him do what he does," he said. [2:50 - 3:02]

Why was Triple H removed from the WWE Board of Directors?

While the SEC filing did not include Triple H's name on the Stamford-based company's Board of Directors, it had four other names representing WWE: Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Steven R. Koonin, and Nancy R. Tellem.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was behind the removal of The Game from the Board of Directors.

"Bro, what's that dude's name? Ari Emanuel. He made it clear he got in business with Vince McMahon. He made it absolutely clear, man," he said. [41:00 - 41:14]

