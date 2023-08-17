Details on Triple H being unhappy with top WWE star's attitude after loss to Roman Reigns; conversation revealed

Sami Zayn recently recalled his conversation with Triple H following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Zayn joined The Bloodline in mid-2022. However, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion betrayed The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble earlier this year after the latter ordered him to destroy Kevin Owens. Reigns and Zayn feuded for a few weeks before squaring off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in the former Honorary Uce's hometown of Montreal.

Despite his impressive performance, Zayn lost to The Tribal Chief after outside interference. In the press conference after the show, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion disclosed that he was legitimately disappointed by the result of the match. The 39-year-old revealed that he felt like he had let the city down.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, Zayn disclosed that Triple H called him a few days after that press conference to ask him about his attitude during it. The Game was seemingly unhappy with how Zayn appeared disappointed and asked him to cherish the success of the storyline.

"Hunter talked to me a day or two later and he was like, 'Dude, what was with you in that press conference. You were such a downer. Like, you gotta think of what those people saw. Those people just saw the culmination of this amazing story for the last year and they saw one of the most electric crowds ever and the whole night was amazing. And you're like, you brought it down with that interview.' And I kinda saw his point actually. Because I was looking at it through my lens," he said.

The RAW star added:

"Well, then again, I am the one answering the questions but it is true. If I step out of that disappointment for a week, people still talk to me about that match. People still talk about the atmosphere in that building. People still talk whether I should've won, whether I shoudn't have won. It's like this amazing point of contention that fans go back and talk about it. It was just a historic match. And it was the hottest match, I mean, man, I can't remember the time I've seen a crowd that hot for a match or a city that on board in such a real like sports team kinda way. It was monumental and I'm just hung up. I'm like, 'yeah, but I lost,' you know." [37:54 - 39:00]

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn provided an update on his injury

After his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. He is currently an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

However, the 39-year-old recently suffered an elbow injury. During the interview with Out of Character, Zayn provided an update on his condition.

"I've been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf. So [my elbow] is part of a nagging injury that's just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week's heinous attacks by JD McDonagh, for which there will be revenge," he said.

