"It isn't great" - Sami Zayn provides injury update following WWE RAW

WWE RAW star Sami Zayn has opened up about the nagging injuries he is currently dealing with.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from The Usos in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39. However, their reign has been marred by injury thus far, as Kevin Owens is currently out of action.

Zayn has been involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day on the red brand as of late. JD McDonagh appears to be on the fringes of the faction and attacked the Canadian star backstage during a recent edition of the red brand. On this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Damain Priest sent Sami crashing through the announce table at the end of the show.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Zayn discussed his elbow injury and admitted that it is not great at the moment. However, he added that it isn't something that will cause him to miss any time.

"But I’ve been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf. So [my elbow] is part of a nagging injury that’s just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week’s heinous attacks by JD McDonagh, for which there will be revenge," said Sami Zayn.

He added that his elbow isn't great at the moment but will eventually be okay.

"So maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think that’ll become more important. But I still managed to give you a long-winded answer to a very easy question. My elbow’s alright, it’ll be okay. It’s not great, but it will be okay," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Sami Zayn on getting older as a WWE Superstar

Sami Zayn opened up about the importance of maintaining his health as he grows older as a WWE Superstar.

The Great Liberator has had a remarkable career in WWE but also spent years in the independent wrestling scene before he got his break. The 39-year-old has been wrestling for over two decades and admitted on the Out of Character podcast that he knows he has a few years ahead of him in the ring moving forward.

"There have been some little injuries, but knock on wood, thank god, I’m pretty healthy overall. You start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older, and you’ve been doing it for 21 years, and you’re like, 'Oh, there’s definitely not another 21 on the backside of this.' So you’re definitely closer to the end than the beginning," said Sami Zayn. [H/T: Fightful]

Sami Zayn was the most popular superstar in the company leading up to his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Only time will tell if the veteran will ever get another chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief down the line.

