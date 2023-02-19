Roman Reigns defeats Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: 5 things fans loved

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn produced one of the most compelling main events in WWE history at Elimination Chamber 2023. The Tribal Chief and his former Honorary Uce told a gripping underdog vs. bully story that kept the Montreal crowd on the edge of their seats for more than 30 minutes.

The Undisputed Champion prevailed, bringing an end to one of the most thrilling chapters in the story of his historic title reign and clearing his path to WrestleMania 39.

The match was excellent from start to finish, with everyone from the protagonist and antagonist to the supporting cast and the crowd doing their part to a tee. Certain moments in particular stood out during the bout and had the WWE Universe talking.

Here are five moments fans loved about the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023

#5. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunite... but not quite

Owens and Zayn are back on the same page after months of waiting

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal championship, Sami Zayn found himself on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns. All hope seemed lost for the Montreal native until his old friend Kevin Owens came out to make the save. Owens received a thuderous ovation before taking down Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Reigns himself.

The Prizefighter then left the Tribal Chief to the mercy of Zayn, who hit him with a Helluva kick to stand tall at the end of the night. Owens and Zayn then stared at each other before the former exited the ring, leaving his longtime friend to bask in Montreal's adulation. This left everyone anticipating the duo's potential reunion to go after The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and fans appreciated the company taking its time with the buildup to that.

#4. Jey Uso fails Roman Reigns' test

Despite being ordered to stay home on the February 10th episode of SmackDown, The Usos made an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Jimmy Uso interfered in the main event, repeatedly attacking Sami Zayn before being taken out by the latter. Jey Uso then arrived and, just like Zayn at Royal Rumble, was ordered by Roman Reigns to attack The Tribal Chief's fallen opponent with a steel chair.

Main Event Jey couldn't go through with it, though, earning himself some aggressive piefacing from Reigns before accidentally falling prey to a Zayn spear. Fans loved Jey's involvement because it was consistent with his character's recent direction. Jey continues to be one of the most compelling characters in WWE and fans can't wait to see what happens next between him, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#3. The involvement of Sami Zayn's wife amplified the emotion of the match

Sami Zayn's wife Khadijah was at ringside for the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, leading the city of Montreal in cheering on her husband. Zayn hugged her before the match, and later returned to plant a kiss on her lips to huge cheers. It was then Roman Reigns' turn to do what he does better than anyone else, delivering his trademark mid-match gaslighting trash talk whilst beating down Zayn in front of her.

Her involvement heightened the emotion in this hometown hero story, giving a voice and face to the supporting crowd behind Zayn. Fans especially loved her emotionally charged interaction with Reigns, in which she told The Tribal Chief that Zayn "loved him".

#2. Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While a significant number of fans hoped for Sami Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns in Montreal, most knew that the chances of it happening were slim. Elimination Chamber is a "B-level" premium live event, and thus not quite the right stage for a moment as monumental as ending the longest world title reign of the past 40 years. Most importantly, the 2023 edition was a speedbump on the road to WrestleMania 39, which is a much bigger stage with a challenger just as viable and popular as Zayn in Cody Rhodes.

This is why although fans were very sad to see The Underdog From The Underground lose, they loved the fact that the fall of The Tribal Chief was potentially reserved for a more fitting stage. Fans are now desperate to see Rhodes finally conquer the Head of the Table on The Grandest Stage of Them All, especially with all the heat gained by the latter in surviving defeat against Zayn.

#1. Sami Zayn stands tall in his hometown to end WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Although Sami Zayn lost the match against Roman Reigns, he was the star of the night. The former Honorary Uce took centerstage as Reigns, both Usos, and Kevin Owens all played their part in taking the fans on an incredible rollercoaster of emotions. Even Zayn's wife and hometown crowd brought their A-Game on the night, supporting him all the way through.

It was thus very fitting that the night ended with Zayn standing tall and getting showered with love from the Bell Center. The highly emotional ovation for the Montreal native was very well deserved considering his two-decade career and excellent work in The Bloodline over the past 10 months. It's safe to say that nearly every fan watching was incredibly happy to see him "receive his flowers".

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : Who put in the better performance? Roman Reigns as the ultimate heel Sami Zayn as the ultimate underdog 0 votes