Worrying details emerge on Kevin Owens' legitimate rib injury, update on backstage plans for the champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown to suffer an injury during his tag team partner Sami Zayn's match on RAW. But the latest reports have possibly revealed worrying details about his legitimate injury.

KO appeared at ringside when Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on RAW. Owens was sent backstage by the match official, and the latter did the same to The Judgment Day members, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The title match's closing moments saw Sami Zayn almost pick up a win but was distracted by the attack on Kevin Owens at the end of the ramp. KO was seen rolling on the floor in pain while Ripley and Priest stood over him. This distraction allowed Dominik to pin Zayn and retain his gold.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Kevin Owens has been working through a rib injury. The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion wanted to take care of all his obligations before taking time off to rest and recover. Meltzer was quoted as saying:

"It’s a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up (…) He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the tag team title is. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Kevin Owens didn't accompany his tag team partner when he rushed in to save Seth Rollins from The Judgment Day in the show's main event. But it is worth noting that he looked incredible last week on RAW when he wrestled alongside Sami Zayn in a tag team match against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Kevin Owens and Liv Morgan were injured on WWE RAW this week

Kevin Owens wasn't the only superstar injured on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Former women's champion Liv Morgan also sustained an injury following a brutal attack from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

According to Dave Meltzer, Morgan had suffered from a legitimate shoulder injury. The latest angle on RAW, which saw Ripley launch a vicious attack on her former tag team partner, was devised to write Morgan off TV. It will be interesting to see who will replace Liv Morgan in her title feud on RAW.

Rhea Ripley later dismissed the idea that she went too far in her attack on Liv Morgan in a backstage interview. The latest reports have suggested that Owens and Morgan will take time off following their respective injuries.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here