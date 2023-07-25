[WATCH] Rhea Ripley breaks silence after injuring Liv Morgan on RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley viciously attacked Liv Morgan on RAW this week, leaving the former champion injured. However, The Judgment Day member has no remorse for her actions.

Ripley's backstage assault on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan caused them to lose the Women's Tag Team Championship last week. A frustrated Morgan attacked The Eradicator during RAW's main event, and the latter responded on the red brand this week.

Liv Morgan and Ripley were scheduled to lock horns in a singles match, but Ripley brutally attacked her former ally before the bell rang. She drove her opponent into the barricade and used a steel chair to injure Morgan's arm.

The reigning Women's World Champion was later asked if she thought she had taken things too far with her attack on Morgan. Ripley dismissed the idea saying she is the most dominant superstar in the women's division and will not refrain from removing others from her way. The Eradicator was quoted as saying:

"Took things too far, Byron [Saxton]? Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I am Rhea bloody Ripley, I run this women’s division whether anyone likes it or not. People get in my way, they get in my business, I get them out of there." [0:10 - 0:28]

You can watch Rhea Ripley's full backstage interview below:

WWE @WWE



Find out if MAMI accepts! pic.twitter.com/R1sFCFP1st EXCLUSIVE: @WWENXT's @Real_Valkyria challenges WWE Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to a match tomorrow night on #WWENXT Find out if MAMI accepts!

Rhea Ripley to defend her title this week after the latest challenge on WWE RAW?

NXT star Lyra Valkyria crashed Rhea Ripley's interview on RAW to challenge her for a title match this week. The upstart said she wanted to face The Eradicator one-on-one, which surprised the latter. Ripley asked if Valkyria was sure of her decision before saying they would meet tomorrow. The champion accepted the challenge by saying:

"Okay, so you want to step in the ring with one of the most dominant women here in this business. I run this women’s division right across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. I run everything, do you think that’s smart? [Valkyria said, "hell yeah"] I will see you tomorrow." [0:46 - 1:07]

The Judgment Day has been making regular appearances on NXT. Last week, Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. Tomorrow night, Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Valkyria on the white-and-gold show.

If you use Ripley's quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here