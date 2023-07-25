Former champion to return after 10 months and replace Liv Morgan in title feud on WWE RAW? Analyzing the chances

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been left alone to battle Rhea Ripley on RAW, still wounded from her recent title loss. With two huge championship rivalries on the horizon, could an absent star finally return and replace Morgan in one feud?

Last week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were scheduled to put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. However, the former champions were involved in a backstage brawl with Rhea Ripley, where Rodriguez was injured.

This angle, in turn, led to Rodriguez and Morgan losing their tag team championship, ending their brief reign. Morgan blamed Ripley for her title loss and attacked The Nightmare during the show's main event. This week, the Women's World Champion returned the favor by brutally assaulting Morgan before their match on RAW.

The popular babyface now has her attention divided between Rhea Ripley and the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Since Morgan is currently focusing on The Judgment Day member, could Raquel Rodriguez see her old tag team partner and former champion Aliyah return after ten months?

It is worth noting that Rodriguez and Morgan had previously lost their tag team championship due to the latter's injury. Big Mami Cool insisted on competing in her latest title defense after saying she doesn't want to lose the title again due to an injury, teasing slight tension with her current tag team partner.

Elsewhere, Aliyah has been missing from WWE television since September last year, and the creative team has kept her on the sidelines. But the growing drama on RAW could see her make a massive return and enter the tag team championship feud on the red brand.

How did Liv Morgan get injured on WWE RAW?

This week a frustrated Liv Morgan was desperate to get her hands on Rhea Ripley, but the latter had other plans. The Women's World Champion blinded her opponent and unleashed a vicious attack before the bell could even ring.

Ripley drove Morgan into the barricade multiple times before using a steel chair to further damage the latter's arm. She used the weapon to trap Morgan's arm and stomped on it, warning the latter to stay away from her business.

WWE has been teasing a potential feud between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez over the last few weeks. Rodriguez could make a huge return next week to confront Ripley and avenge the attack on Morgan, potentially setting up their title match at SummerSlam 2023.

