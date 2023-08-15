Sami Zayn sends a heartfelt message after RAW goes off the air despite getting brutally assaulted

Sami Zayn was brutally assaulted on RAW after the main event ended. Although he was technically victorious earlier on the show against JD McDonagh, it was the 33-year-old star who re-injured his elbow. Despite this, Zayn sent a heartfelt message after the show went off air.

WWE has been in Canada for the last few days, with this week's edition of RAW emanating from Winnipeg - the home of legend Chris Jericho. The show revolved around The Judgment Day, with JD McDonagh repeatedly trying to make his way into the group despite being told off. He made an impact in the end by brutally assaulting Sami Zayn and targeting his elbow.

Sami Zayn sent a heartfelt message to the city of Winnipeg after RAW went off the air with Cody Rhodes still recovering from the assault by The Judgment Day.

It's yet to be seen what WWE has in store for Zayn and the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. It was reported that Kevin Owens was written out with a legitimate injury, putting his and Zayn's status as Undisputed Tag Team Champions in question.

However, given that the titles haven't been vacated, Owens could return soon. The New Day will face Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle next week to decide who will be next in contention.

