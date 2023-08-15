Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre confronted by legendary tag team that reunited after 6 months

Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre could be in contention for the Tag Team gold. Following the latter's failed attempt at Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, he united with Riddle to defeat The Viking Raiders. The duo was confronted afterward by one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE history.

As the two celebrated their victory, they stood in front of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. While Xavier Woods wrestled in May and Kofi Kingston wrestled back in March pre-surgery, they only competed as a team for the first time in six months when they returned last week to beat The Viking Raiders.

Xavier Woods had a bit of a different appearance, and The New Day seemed more confident than ever, setting up a match next week against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

The Scottish Warrior didn't turn heel this week, and many have been anticipating a turn for a while now. It's going to be a potential banger next week in the ring between the two teams as they look to determine who will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The status of the tag team titles is not known as of now. Given that WWE hasn't rushed to vacate the title, it could mean Kevin Owens is returning from injury soon.

