John Cena is currently better than WWE Superstar Roman Reigns for one sole reason, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes John Cena is better than the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cena made his main roster debut in 2002. Over the next decade and a half, the 46-year-old became the face of WWE. The 16-time world champion holds the record for most world title wins alongside Ric Flair.

Meanwhile, Reigns has become the face of the company after Cena transitioned into a part-time superstar in the past few years. The Tribal Chief has been holding the Universal Title for over 1000 days.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed a fan's question comparing Cena to Reigns. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he believes Cena is better. However, he pointed out that the comparison should be made after Reigns' run eventually ends.

"[Who is better John Cena or Roman Reigns?] John Cena, I have to say. Because John Cena still gets humongous pops in his later years, okay. (...) You can't judge these two until they're both done when both their careers are finished you can sit there and say. But like you can't judge one in the middle of his career versus one that his career is over." [0:38 - 1:00]

Konnan believes the same about the comparison between John Cena and Roman Reigns in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan also commented on the comparison between John Cena and Roman Reigns. He disclosed that he agreed with his Keepin' It 100 co-host Disco Inferno's opinion.

The former WCW star stated that while Cena is currently better than Reigns, comparisons should not be made until both superstars end their careers.

"Roman's not done that's the thing. So, it's like the other day they had this thing with Dr. J, Philadelphia legend, (...) and they asked him who was top 10 [basketball] players. And Steve Curry was not on the list neither was LeBron James and they were looking in his face and he was like, 'Bro, they haven't finished their career. Let them finish it,' you know. So, you have a point there but if I had to to pick right now, Cena," Konnan said. [1:14 - 1:41]

