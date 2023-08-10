What did John Cena say to Austin Theory after WrestleMania match? The WWE SmackDown star reveals

United States Champion Austin Theory recently opened up about what John Cena told him after their match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Theory has been a fan of Cena since his childhood. He credited The Leader of the Cenation for inspiring him to pursue a wrestling career. Earlier this year, the United States Champion confronted his childhood hero on RAW and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 39, which he won.

In a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory addressed his match against Cena, disclosing what the latter told him after the bout.

"Post-match, it was a really cool moment. He just told me to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment. And literally, there was no stress that day whatsoever. I wasn't nervous. I was, just everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to, you know, go out there and perform, I felt like I had it. That was something really cool," he said.

The United States Champion added:

"But something that John says that, you know, you could say, a lot of people say, but it's so true, is just stop being afraid to fail and, you know, betting on yourself and just going for it. And a lot of times that's what holds a lot of us back from things is us just, you know, worried about this or that. And it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself and just because one person has an opinion, it bothers you and it sets you off. That's the biggest thing. It's just don't be afraid to fail. It's gonna be a ride. It's gonna go up. It's gonna go down. But just continue to press forward." [From 05:33 to 06:34]

Austin Theory competed in the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal

Although he did not defend his United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam, Austin Theory competed on the show in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. However, the 26-year-old failed to win as LA Knight emerged victorious.

Theory last defended his United States Title in a televised match on the July 7th episode of SmackDown when he defeated Sheamus to retain his belt. He will now put his title on the line against the new number-one contender Santos Escobar.

