Austin Theory has been quietly breaking records in WWE despite not defending his title at a major event since May

Austin Theory's United States Championship run has been one that most fans would rather forget. The star, despite being a champion, has not really featured that highly ever since WrestleMania 39. However, he has been picking up records very quietly, even though the last time he defended his title in a WWE Premium Live Event was back in May.

The star has not had the most convincing run as United States Champion, but despite that, the star is now approaching yet another record as the titleholder.

He recently crossed Ric Flair as the seventh star to hold the United States title the longest. In the last decade, only Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley in AEW) has held the title longer than him at 351 days.

Austin Theory is now at around 258 days with the United States title. Flair's longest reign was for 253 days.

Barry Windham is the one above him with 283 days. If Theory is able to hold on to the title for another 25 days, he will cross him too.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



1: Austin Theory - 𝟱𝟵 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀

2: Damian Priest - 𝟱𝟴 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀

3: Seth Rollins - 𝟱𝟴 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀

4: Cody Rhodes - 𝟱𝟳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀

5: Gunther - 𝟱𝟳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 Top 5 WWE wrestlers with the most matches in 2023 (so far):1: Austin Theory - 𝟱𝟵 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀2: Damian Priest - 𝟱𝟴 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀3: Seth Rollins - 𝟱𝟴 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀4: Cody Rhodes - 𝟱𝟳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀5: Gunther - 𝟱𝟳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 pic.twitter.com/OFZgiM6qlj

Above him now remains Nikita Koloff at 328 days, MVP at 343 days, Dean Ambrose at 351 days, Rick Rude at 378 days, and Lex Luger with 523 days.

It's not certain if WWE will push him long enough to beat those records, but so far, Theory has already crossed other stars like Jimmy Snuka, Shelton Benjamin, Cesaro, and Steve Austin without fans even noticing.

Austin Theory's title run has been classified as "forgettable"

While Austin Theory has been breaking records one after the other, the star's reign still has not been the best over the last few months.

WWE legend Mark Henry spoke about it recently.

"Not only is it feeling forgettable, it's feeling like a level-down title," Henry said. "You don't want people to associate that, 'Oh, that's the lower title.' If it's a title, you're supposed to honor it, and I don't feel like it's being honored right now." [14:56-15:18]

With Santos Escobar set to face Austin Theory for the title, it remains to be seen if he can retain it or not.

