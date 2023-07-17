"Level-down title" - Austin Theory was the wrong choice for WWE push, says former World Champion

Austin Theory secured the WWE United States Championship on November 26, 2022, and has held on to the belt ever since. However, former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry believes Mr. A-Town was the wrong choice.

While the WWE creative team fed the champion with major stars such as Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Edge, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus, fans aplenty barely notice SmackDown has a mid-card belt at this point. Unlike the WWE RAW, where Gunther is one of the highlight attractions of the show.

Discussing the matter in detail on Busted Open, Mark Henry stated that while the company's intentions were good, the young star was a disappointment in the grand scheme of things. Agreeing with co-host Denise Salcedo about the US title being "forgettable," Henry added:

"Not only is it feeling forgettable, it's feeling like a level-down title," Henry said. "You don't want people to associate that, 'Oh, that's the lower title.' If it's a title, you're supposed to honor it, and I don't feel like it's being honored right now." [14:56-15:18]

When Denise claimed that the US title is not on par with the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW, adding that the blue brand needs someone like Gunther holding the mid-card title, Henry had a few words of his own:

"They [creative] were on the way to doing that, and it didn't go to the right person." [15:40-15:48]

Theory recently successfully defended the belt against Ridge Holland in London. A United States Championship Invitational was announced this past week on the blue brand, with Santos Escobar qualifying for the first fatal four-way contest.

Mark Henry has a pitch for a 40-year-old WWE star's first feud after dethroning Austin Theory

The second fatal four-way is scheduled to take place next week, with LA Knight being a heavy favorite to walk out of the match as the number-one contender. Mark Henry remarked that Grayson Waller could be the first challenger to the title.

However, at this point, LA Knight is the absolute right choice to carry the belt for the second half of 2023, believes Henry:

"I feel like Grayson Waller, down the road, gets to be the first one to get a stab at it. Maybe he has to beat someone of value to get to LA Knight. They worked together in NXT. Like, they know each other. You just do a continuation of what you already got." [16:39-17:06]

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been compared a lot lately by WWE fans. The Dynamite from Down Under got pinned in the first round on SmackDown by winner Santos Escobar.

While all the contenders, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and Rey Mysterio, had pre-recorded promos for next week's match, LA Knight cut a promo in front of the live crowd. It seems WWE has major plans for The Megastar, but will he take down Austin Theory this summer? We will find out Friday night.

