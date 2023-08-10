Top WWE star reveals plan to target Roman Reigns; next challenger after Jey Uso?

United States Champion Austin Theory recently disclosed that he plans to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Austin Theory confronted John Cena on Monday Night RAW. He challenged The Leader of the Cenation to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39. After defeating the 16-time World Champion at the Show of Shows, the 26-year-old moved from RAW to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. He has since defended his title against top superstars like Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and Jey Uso.

In a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory opened up about facing Cena at WrestleMania. He then stated that his current target is Roman Reigns.

"[What was it like facing John Cena? Was that your ultimate dream opponent or is there somebody still on the bucket list for you?] You know, that whole moment was a full-circle moment because, you know, anybody that knows my past knows that John Cena was always that motivation for me and that inspiration to become a WWE Superstar. And to finally have that moment in the ring with him, me being on one end and him being on the other, and us disagreeing and leading to that match. Man, there's no better place getting to do that in front of my entire family in Los Angeles in the ring with John Cena. That was a really cool moment," he said.

The United States Champion added:

"But, looking on ahead, because you always got to look forward and look past that. For me, I would say my next one Roman Reigns. That's definitely the next person I'd love to get in the ring with. [The Tribal Chief?] Yeah, I mean, you know, we gotta get ready for Tribal Theory." [From 03:48 to 04:46]

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

While Austin Theory did not defend his title at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns squared off against his cousin and former Right Hand Man Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Tribal Chief status.

The bout witnessed interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The latter surprisingly betrayed his twin brother and cost him the match against The Tribal Chief.

