Roman Reigns suffered legit injury at SummerSlam; status for WWE SmackDown revealed - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Last Saturday, Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status on the line against his cousin Jey Uso. Despite his efforts, the former Right Hand Man failed to dethrone The Head of the Table after interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

The Tribal Combat match was highly physical. It saw the two superstars using many weapons, including tables, chairs, and kendo sticks. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via wrestlingnews.co, Reigns suffered an injury early on during the bout. However, the severity of his injury is yet to be known.

Despite this, the wrestling journalist reported that Reigns is scheduled to be on SmackDown this Friday.

Roman Reigns surprisingly did something he's never done before at SummerSlam. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry criticized the Tribal Combat match

While many praised Jey Uso's clash with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Hall of Famer Mark Henry disclosed that he was somewhat confused by the bout's rules.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the current AEW commentator stated that he did not understand why Solo Sikoa interfered nor why Jimmy helped Reigns.

"The thing that threw me off was not that I didn't think he was going to win, even though I knew he wasn't going to win. But the rules were not described to me enough that I was able to understand why Solo was able to do anything. I thought it was about honor. I thought it was about not being involved, that you forfeited the chance to be the Tribal Chief by interference, or anything like that. I also didn't get enough understanding of why Jimmy would help. Why?" Henry said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out Roman Reigns' WWE TV status for the next few months here.