Mark Henry gives his verdict on Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns got the better of Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam after receiving a helping hand from the returning Jimmy Uso.

The latter shocked the world when he turned on his brother when Jey was inches away from victory.

AEW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was, however, not impressed with the outcome and said that he was confused about the rules for the match.

Henry was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he said:

"The thing that threw me off was not that I didn't think he was going to win, even though I knew he wasn't going to win. But the rules were not described to me enough that I was able to understand why Solo was able to do anything. I thought it was about honor. I thought it was about not being involved, that you forfeited the chance to be the Tribal Chief by interference, or anything like that. I also didn't get enough understanding of why Jimmy would help. Why?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Mark Henry’s thoughts echo the fans around the world. During the buildup for the match, it looked like Roman Reigns would not allow outside interference to decide the outcome, as he stopped Solo Sikoa from attacking Jey on a few occasions.

The interference by Jimmy taints Roman Reigns' win and, in some ways, dampens what looked like a great storyline.

Bully Ray wanted an elder to oversee Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

On the same podcast, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray opined that the match would have been great regardless of the outcome if an elder was seated at ringside.

"If there was one Elder there that night at ringside... could you imagine if Rikishi was sitting at ringside and had been sent there by the Elders to make sure that Tribal Combat was upheld and respected?" Bully said.

He continued:

“But then when the match went the way it was, and the Tribal Combat was not upheld and respected, we would've seen Rikishi stand up and shake head his head in disapproval, and walk away. I'm getting goosebumps right now, guys, because I know that idea is a good idea. It would've added another layer to this, where now, where is Rikishi going? He's going back to report his displeasure in what he just saw." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Having Rikishi at ringside would have made for great television and ensured that Jimmy did not turn on Jey. At the same time, WWE would not let Roman Reigns drop the title so quickly. It remains to be seen what’s next in store for The Bloodline.

When will Roman Reigns drop the title? Have your say in the comments section below.