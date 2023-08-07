Roman Reigns' WWE TV status for the next few months revealed

Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion and has been at the top of the food chain for over 1000 days now. He recently successfully defended his Championship at WWE SummerSlam, but if WWE's current advertisements are to be believed, we may not see him for a few months.

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has become the top draw for WWE. When Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship, he stated that Reigns had negotiated himself into a contract that allows him to call the shots regarding his appearances.

Roman Reigns makes sure that he works only on the dates he wants to, and it looks like fans may not see him for a few months. Wrestle Ops has noted that The Tribal Chief is not being advertised for any WWE TV episodes over the next few months.

The WWE Universal Champion's absence from WWE is a constant occurrence, but that does not dilute the quality and engagement his storylines receive. There were times when Paul Heyman and the rest of The Bloodline members kept fans invested in the storylines while Reigns was kept off TV.

What did Roman Reigns do at WWE SummerSlam?

The Head of The Table successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam. During their match, the two WWE Superstars left no stone unturned as they beat each other down with whatever they found in and around the ring.

Jey Uso stumbled a bit when Solo Sikoa got involved in the match. But an ill-timed Spear from Reigns took out Sikoa, allowing Jey to capitalize and drive him through a table.

It looked like Jey had the match won, but to the shock and dismay of the crowd, Jimmy Uso got involved and intentionally cost his twin brother the match by superkicking him and allowing the champion to take advantage of the situation. In addition to retaining his WWE Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief achieved a personal record in the main event of the PLE.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here