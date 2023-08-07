Roman Reigns achieves personal record at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns walked out of WWE SummerSlam with his WWE Universal Championship. He beat Jey Uso in the main event of the PLE to retain his coveted title. Not only did The Tribal Chief manage to hold on to his prized possession, but he also achieved a personal record during his match.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns battled for the WWE Universal Championship in the first-ever Tribal Combat match. The match saw both WWE Superstars push each other to their limits, using every object they could find around the ring.

The Head Of The Table received some help from Solo Sikoa when things got out of hand. However, Jey was able to fight Sikoa off and put him down after some back and forth. But in the end, to many fans' surprise, Jimmy Uso was the one to cost his brother the title when he broke up a pinfall, attacked Jey, and left him to fend for himself against Reigns.

Along with retaining his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, the Tribal Chief achieved a personal record in the main event. His match against the former Right Hand Man went on for over 36 minutes, making the match the longest PPV singles match of his entire career on the main roster thus far.

What did Roman Reigns have to say after he beat Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam?

The Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ended in controversial fashion, leaving the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. Even though The Tribal Chief narrowly held on to his title, he didn't miss a chance to gloat about his achievement.

The WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter after his match, sharing an image of him relaxing at a beach under an umbrella. The caption reads:

"Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief."

