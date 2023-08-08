Roman Reigns surprisingly did something he's never done before at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns accomplished a personal milestone in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The premium live event took place this past Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battled in the main event in a Tribal Combat match. Not only was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in the match, but Reigns' spot as Tribal Chief was also up for grabs. However, Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and betrayed his brother to ensure that Reigns emerged victorious.

According to the Twitter account "Wrestle Ops," Reigns wrestled in his longest singles match at a premium event against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Reigns' Tribal Combat match against Jey lasted over 36 minutes at the premium live event in Detroit.

"Roman Reigns had his longest PPV singles match of his entire career on the main-roster thus far with Jey Uso last night. Over 36 minutes. #SummerSlam," tweeted Wrestle Ops.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Over 36 minutes.



#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/o2vLWwDw3k Roman Reigns had his longest PPV singles match of his entire career on the main-roster thus far with Jey Uso last night.Over 36 minutes.

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Roman Reigns following WWE SummerSlam

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took a shot at Roman Reigns following SummerSlam.

The Visionary successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor this past Saturday night in Detroit. The Judgment Day attempted to interfere to help Balor, but it completely backfired. Seth Rollins hit Balor with the Stomp on top of Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase to escape SummerSlam with a victory.

WWE on TNT Sports shared a graphic on Twitter that highlighted all of Reigns' title defenses so far. Rollins reacted to the post and noted that he was the only one that Reigns lost to via disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022.

"One of these is not like the others," Seth tweeted.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins @wweontnt @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle One of these is not like the others.

Reigns has been able to keep his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion going as The Bloodline has crumbled around him. It will be interesting to see which superstar will challenge The Tribal Chief next in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam? Which superstar would you like to see challenge Reigns next on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here