Current champion fires shots at Roman Reigns following WWE SummerSlam

A reigning champion has taken to social media to fire a shot at Roman Reigns, reminding fans that he defeated the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins is currently enjoying his inaugural reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Finn Balor at SummerSlam last night in his fourth televised title defense. Roman Reigns also retained his world title, defeating Jey Uso with the help of a shocking heel turn from Jimmy Uso.

The Tribal Chief has been champion for over 1,000 days now, making 29 televised title defenses in that time. One of the title matches was an epic battle with Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble, which The Visionary won by disqualification after Reigns refused to let go of the Guillotine Choke submission.

Recently, WWE tweeted a graphic that highlighted Roman's title defenses. Seth was quick to respond, reminding fans that he defeated the self-proclaimed Head of the Table.

"One of these is not like the others," wrote Rollins.

Seth Rollins wants another match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' long history goes back to their time teaming up as part of The Shield. Since the group's iconic breakup, the superstars have both become megastars in their own right. They have had several matches against each other, with both men picking up their share of victories. However, they have not clashed since their match at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

In an interview with ComicBook, Rollins stated that there's a lot of unfinished business with his former tag team partner and expressed his desire for a rematch down the line.

"Yeah, Roman Reigns. The last time Roman Reigns and I met was at the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anybody remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there. A lot of unfinished business there. And so, I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead center in our primes. A long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?"

