Top WWE star (not Jey Uso) wants revenge on Roman Reigns; claims they have unfinished business

A top RAW Superstar recently revealed that he wants another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since winning the Universal Championship in 2020, Roman Reigns has defended his title against several top superstars, including Seth Rollins. The two former Shield teammates squared off at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January 2022 for the Universal Championship. Although The Visionary defeated The Tribal Chief via disqualification, the latter retained his title.

In an interview with ComicBook, Rollins was asked about the superstar he wants revenge or redemption against. The World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he wants another shot at The Tribal Chief.

"Yeah, Roman Reigns. The last time Roman Reigns and I met was at the Royal Rumble. I won the match. I don't know if anybody remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there. A lot of unfinished business there. And so, I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead center in our primes. A long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?" Rollins said. [2:49 - 3:16]

Seth Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam

After The Usos turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions defeated The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso will now square off against Reigns in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Earlier this month, the two squared off for the title at Money in the Bank. Although The Judgment Day member was close to defeating The Visionary, he lost after getting distracted by his teammate and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

