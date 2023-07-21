Seth Rollins to lose his WWE World title at SummerSlam 2023? Reasons why it's a good idea

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a rematch at SummerSlam 2023. The possibility of Balor winning the championship at the event is being speculated by fans. However, there are several reasons why WWE might consider having Balor defeat Rollins, and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

One potential reason could be the company's plans to position The Judgment Day as the successor to The Bloodline faction. With Dominik Mysterio recently winning the NXT North American Championship, the villainous faction is gaining strength and credibility. Reports suggesting that JD McDonagh's program with the faction has been put on hold might indicate that the planned betrayal within the faction, possibly by Balor or Priest, has been delayed.

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023.

By having Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE can add more depth to the storyline. Balor is currently the only member of the group who doesn't hold a special marker in the company. Giving him the World Heavyweight Championship could potentially lead the faction to new heights, and could elevate their position in the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, Seth Rollins has been dealing with a back injury since 2019, and has been trying to avoid surgery. So stepping away from the responsibility of being Champion and taking a break after SummerSlam could be a wise decision.

What could happen next if Seth Rollins loses at SummerSlam 2023?

If Balor is able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, it could indeed lead to jealousy and tensions between his faction members. It will also provide an opportunity for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Balor, creating further drama within the faction.

Additionally, if Rollins loses the World Heavyweight Championship, it could open up more possibilities for him. He might see an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship, given their unfinished business since their last match at Royal Rumble 2022. A match between Rollins and Reigns is highly anticipated by fans and could be a thrilling encounter.

SummerSlam 2023 is shaping up to be an event filled with surprises and potentially shocking endings. The championship loss of Rollins, if it happens, would indeed be a significant surprise for the WWE Universe. With the event set to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, fans are eagerly waiting to see how things will unfold at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

