WWE has picked new faction to replace Roman Reigns' The Bloodline on television - Reports

WWE has reportedly decided to replace Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, on television after the group's implosion. The popular RAW stable, The Judgment Day, is expected to succeed The Tribal Chief's faction.

The Usos betraying Roman Reigns was the last straw, and their exit from The Bloodline established the stable's official break-up. On the other hand, The Judgment Day became stronger after Finn Balor and Damian Priest reconciled their differences.

The latest backstage report by WKRD Wrestling has suggested that WWE views The Judgment Day as the "successor" to The Bloodline in terms of long-term storyline. The heel faction from RAW has garnered fans' interest, with each group member becoming a vital part of the red brand's roster. The report states:

"WWE see [The] Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline's storyline in terms of fan interest and longevity. The Judgement Day's segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter-hour ratings and will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward."

It appears that The Bloodline's success has paved the way for more storylines on WWE TV involving top factions. Last week on SmackDown, former world champion Bobby Lashley returned and teased an alliance with The Street Profits, hinting at the formation of a potential new stable on the blue brand.

Finn Balor gets his title rematch against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this week on RAW, Finn Balor bullied Seth Rollins into accepting a world title rematch at SummerSlam 2023 during an intense promo segment. The Judgment Day member crashed Rollins' backstage interview and warned him against finding a way out of their feud without a rematch.

The Architect initially refused and demanded Balor leaves. However, the latter responded by throwing a chair at Rollins' face before viciously attacking him. The match was soon confirmed on RAW. The two superstars engaged again during the main event when Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Rollins appeared out of nowhere and launched an attack on Balor, leading to a full-blown physical altercation. They continued brawling and left for the backstage area while KO and Zayn retained their gold against Priest and Dominik.