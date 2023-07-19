Update on 33-year-old WWE star's potential addition to The Judgment Day - Reports

The Judgment Day is arguably the top faction in WWE today after the implosion of The Bloodline. The group looked set to add JD McDonagh to their rank, but the storyline has been at a standstill over the last few weeks. A new report has now provided an update on the situation.

McDonagh has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. After spending time in NXT and NXT UK, the star was promoted to the main roster during this year's Draft.

WWE dropped subtle hints of the Irish Ace potentially joining The Judgment Day after he made his RAW debut. The 33-year-old was spotted talking with Finn Balor during backstage segments. Given that The Prince trained and mentored McDonagh, many believed he would immediately align with the former Universal Champion and the heel faction.

However, the storyline has been abruptly dropped in the last few weeks, with JD missing from TV programming. A new report from WRKD Wrestling provided an update on the situation, noting that JD McDonagh's program with The Judgment Day has been put on hold.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling JD McDonagh’s Judgement Day plans have been halted for the time being.



He lost to Apollo Crews during last night’s Main Event taping.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay on Main Event, a network-exclusive program usually taped before RAW. He lost Apollo Crews during this week's taping of the show.

The Judgment Day has been thriving in WWE

While The Bloodline was the top faction in WWE for nearly two years, the group's implosion at Night of Champions resulted in the top spot getting vacated. This claim was grabbed with both hands by The Judgment Day.

The heel faction has been running Monday Night RAW lately, with all four members being given the spotlight. The group members have been regular on NXT in the last few weeks, adding more victims to their list.

Last week on WWE's third brand, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a tag match. Dominik Mysterio will also be in action on NXT tonight, challenging Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

Besides that, Finn Balor will have a chance to bring more gold to the group as he takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has a high chance of winning the world title.

