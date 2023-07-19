Seth Rollins opens up about real-life beef with 4-time champion in WWE

Seth Rollins is the face of Monday Night RAW along with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary recently spoke about his previous real-life beef with former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and how the two superstars mended fences behind the scenes.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been working on the same brand for the last couple of years but have only had a handful of encounters. The two were once subjected to a feud in real life and even reportedly refused to work with each other.

Speaking to Logan Paul on ImPaulsive, the current World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his real-life beef with Matt Riddle. The Visionary also revealed that the two stars settled their differences after Riddle apologized to Rollins while working together on WWE RAW. Check it out:

"Fine. Fine, yeah, yeah, yeah totally good. Look, I'm a professional, so if you want to work together, we can work together. Things that have happened outside of here, that is what it is. He apologized and we mended fences and I don't write anybody off. I'm not like one of those guys it's like, no second chances, you do wrong by me and I hate you forever. Like I'm not that stubborn, it's not that serious." (From 1:09:40 to 1:10:30)

The Visionary also spoke about the intense promo during which Rollins took a jab at Riddle's real-life problems during their ongoing feud.

Seth Rollins feuded with Matt Riddle after the arrival of the new regime in WWE

Last year, Seth Rollins was the biggest heel on Monday Night RAW after he attacked Cody Rhodes following the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle was left alone on the brand after Randy Orton went on a hiatus due to injury.

After Money in the Bank, the stars began a feud on the red brand for several weeks, and things got heated. Before their clash at SummerSlam, Rollins stomped Riddle's head and the match was scrapped from the event.

Later, the two finally got their one-on-one match in London at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. However, The Visionary came out on top as he pinned The Original Bro for the win.

The two ended their rivalry almost a month later when Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. In the end, Rollins tapped out to Riddle and both went their separate ways.

