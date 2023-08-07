Roman Reigns breaks silence after controversial win over Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

In the aftermath of his victory at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to break the silence.

In the main event of the premium live event, Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match's closing moments saw Jey's brother Jimmy Uso return to WWE television. Much to everyone's surprise, Jimmy betrayed his brother.

Following another successful title defense, Reigns seems to be enjoying life outside of the squared circle. He sent out a bold message, courtesy of his tweet.

"Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief," wrote Reigns.

Reigns' feud with Jey Uso began a few months ago. Following The Usos' loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, the Head of the Table wasn't pleased with his cousins.

This led to Jimmy Uso quitting The Bloodline after he betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions. Shortly afterward, Jey followed his brother's footsteps and quit the faction in a similar fashion.

Roman Reigns should be dethroned by a newer member of the Anoa'i family, claims Vince Russo

Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns' historic title reign should end at the hands of a newer member of the Anoa'i family.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer suggested his idea for the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

"If I'm writing this and the whole storyline has been The Bloodline, then it's got to be a passing of the torch in The Bloodline. To have an outsider like Cody [Rhodes] come back in? Bro, there are still so many bodies that we don't know about. And that's why I'm saying, it's got to be somebody new and fresh arriving on the scene and this is where he starts," said Russo.

Paul Heyman says we're currently in the bottom of the 3rd inning of Roman Reigns' title reign

The veteran continued:

"It's not going to work for someone that's been on the roster for 10 years and they've been around forever. That's not going to work. It's got to be like, 'we think it's over,' and then there are more people in this family [that] you don't know about. But you know bro, we know how they do things and it looks like it's going to be Cody."

Reigns' next WWE feud and opponent is yet to be decided following the wild ending to SummerSlam.

