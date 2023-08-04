Vince Russo gives a surprising answer on who should dethrone Roman Reigns, and it's not Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke in length about Cody Rhodes' story with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. Believing it to be the wrong direction, the former WWE head writer gave a surprising answer about who should dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is now touching three years as Universal Champion. Should he get through Jey Uso, he will likely have a few title defenses for the rest of the year before WrestleMania season kicks into gear in 2024.

Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that since the storyline is about The Bloodline, it should be a newer member of the Anoa'i family who ultimately dethrones Roman Reigns and not Cody Rhodes:

"If I'm writing this and the whole storyline has been The Bloodline, then it's got to be a passing of the torch in The Bloodline. To have an outsider like Cody [Rhodes] come back in? Bro, there are still so many bodies that we don't know about. And that's why I'm saying, it's got to be somebody new and fresh arriving on the scene and this is where he starts."

He continued:

"It's not going to work for someone that's been on the roster for 10 years and they've been around forever. That's not going to work. It's got to be like, 'we think it's over,' and then there are more people in this family [that] you don't know about. But you know bro, we know how they do things and it looks like it's going to be Cody." (1:06-2:02)

You can watch the full video below:

Another wrestling veteran gave his thoughts on whether Jey Uso can dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Jey Uso is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam in what is known as a Tribal Combat match. It is expected to deliver in a big way as most main events involving The Bloodline have had their twists and turns.

Dutch Mantell, however, said that he couldn't see Jey Uso being the man to beat Reigns:

"They put three years into Roman Reigns and I don't think the first chance they get, they're going to roll that belt off him. Roman Reigns is the type of heel [with whom] you can get a babyface over right off the bat. And after they put so much time and so much effort into Roman, I don't see Jey walking out here with the title."

Fans must tune into SummerSlam this Saturday to see how things turn out for The Tribal Chief.

