4 reasons why turning Jimmy Uso heel at WWE SummerSlam 2023 was a mistake

WWE SummerSlam 2023 ended with a massive twist as Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother Jey, costing the latter his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. 'Main Event' Jey was seconds away from pulling off the impossible when the elder Uso pulled him out of the ring. This left everyone wildly befuddled, most of all Jey, whose disbelief over the betrayal was visible from the moon.

Fan reactions to the twist ranged from disappointed to "Let it play out" to "OMG, this is CINEMA!." Such a rollercoaster of emotions has become par for the course with The Bloodline storyline, and Roman Reigns and Co. have repeatedly managed to vindicate themselves. With that being said, the twin's betrayal in Detroit feels like a bad move at the moment.

Here are four reasons why turning Jimmy Uso heel at WWE SummerSlam was the wrong move.

#4 WWE SummerSlam 2023 wasn't the right time to turn Jimmy Uso heel

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso have stated that their ultimate dream match is an Uso vs. Uso clash at WrestleMania. Given how important they have become to the WWE product over the years, few would argue against a potential one-on-one battle between them being worthy of The Granddaddy of Them All.

This is why Jimmy's heel turn feels rushed and poorly timed. Sure, the twins' feud could be drawn out into a series of matches culminating in a 'Mania grudge match, but isn't the first match always the most special? Shouldn't THAT be saved for The Grandest Stage of Them All? From a fan standpoint, the turn feels like it would have been better saved for the Road to WrestleMania 40.

#3 It arguably made Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa look weak

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are a deadly duo. Together, they stopped the likes of Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, with The Usos out of commission. As two of the most dominant physical forces in the company, the "Spike-n-Spear connection" have proven nearly unbeatable together.

Yet, they were single-handedly dispatched by Jey Uso at SummerSlam, needing the intervention of Jimmy Uso to emerge victorious. One wonders why the turn couldn't have waited until SmackDown, since losing to Reigns with interference from Sikoa would've protected Main Event Jey as much as Jimmy's betrayal did. Ultimately, the heel turn felt a bit unnecessary to the match.

#2 It left Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' three-year long story hanging

The Jey Uso-Roman Reigns saga is one of the best-told WWE storylines of the modern era. Over three years, they have been the bedrock of The Bloodline's captivating tale of brotherhood, oppression, greed and redemption. Together, they began the Bloodline, and together, they deserved to bring it full circle with their third and probably final one-on-one match.

Ending their saga with a heel turn that opens the door to another feud entirely may not have been the ideal conclusion to such an important story thread. Reigns and the younger Uso arguably should have had the chance to "finish their story" before Jimmy's betrayal.

#1 The build-up for the WWE SummerSlam turn didn't resonate as well with fans as other Bloodline turns

Did Jimmy Uso's heel turn live up to the rest of the Bloodline turns?

Think of all the great Bloodline turns that have happened over the past year: Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble, Jimmy Uso at Night Of Champions, Jey Uso on SmackDown. These betrayals were teased for weeks and anticipation built until the trigger was pulled to maximum effect. Fans knew the turns were coming, and instead of dampening expectations, the buildup heightened their impact.

While the WWE SummerSlam turn was different because no one saw it coming, it also suffered the side effect of not resonating as well as the rest with the fans. Whereas Zayn, Jimmy and Jey's turns against Roman Reigns were met with roaring amazement, the latest betrayal was met with bewilderment and confusion.

For instance, many couldn't understand why, despite whatever frustrations the elder Uso might have against his twin, he would come to the aid of Reigns and Solo Sikoa, who recently unleashed a brutal attack on him. The story will probably win fan intrigue back in the coming weeks, but it felt like it could have been fleshed out better post-SummerSlam before executing the turn.

