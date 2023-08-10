Ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he's legitimately "pi**ed off" about the Tribal Combat stipulation at SummerSlam 2023

Freddie Prinze Jr. was not happy with the Tribal Combat stipulation at SummerSlam, and stated that he was legitimately pi**ed off by it, revealing why that was the case on his podcast.

The Tribal Combat match was the stipulation given to the main event of SummerSlam 2023 between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While it was a good match, there wasn't too much in it that gave it a unique feeling, and the Tribal Combat stipulation was hardly played upon.

This was exactly what Freddie Prinze Jr., the ex-WWE writer, had an issue with. He called it a farce and asked what the match stipulation meant in the first place, stating that his expectations for the bout were totally different:

"Tribal Combat was a lie," Prinze Jr. said. "[A] farce, a complete fallacy, and I'm pissed off about it. What the hell is a Tribal Combat? I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don't know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other's ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there's nothing left, they just fight." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He essentially called it a No DQ match, which is what it was.

"No one's allowed to interfere, [yet] two people interfere. I didn't feel a lot of Samoan culture in the match, which was just kind of weird to me. And I'm not trying to say it in a woke way, I'm just ... it was basically a [No DQ] match."

The same has happened before, with one such example being the "Nigerian Drum match" between Big E and Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37 - which ultimately turned out to be a glorified no-DQ match.

Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his theory on how Roman Reigns stayed relevant for so long

With that said, Freddie Prinze Jr. still seems to be a fan of Roman Reigns and his current run. The unprecedented three-year-long storyline will go down in the books, with many wondering how it remained relevant for so long.

On an earlier episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the ex-WWE writer gave his thoughts on how Roman Reigns has remained relevant for so long:

"They've really shared the spotlight for everyone involved in this story. From Sami to Jey to Jimmy. Solo is going to be the next one and Roman of course. He's doing this thing. He does this thing every week. I probably don't say how good he is enough because we're just so used to him being good but he's killing it. He's the foundation that everyone's standing on right now. So shout out to him." [From 24:55 - 25:15]

