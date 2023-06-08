"He does this thing every week" - Wrestling writer explains how Roman Reigns has been "the foundation" for other stars in WWE

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in WWE and former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that he is doing his bit to pull up other stars with him.

The Bloodline has been in disarray after Jimmy Uso decked Reigns with two Superkicks at the Night of Champions. Roman failed to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the event and then confronted The Usos on SmackDown this past week which culminated in Solo Sikoa planting Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

This week on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie pointed out how Roman has been sharing the spotlight with the likes of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and now Jimmy Uso. He also mentioned that Solo was the next big character in the storyline. He credited the Tribal Chief for working with these stars and bringing them to the top level.

"They've really shared the spotlight for everyone involved in this story. From Sami to Jey to Jimmy. Solo is going to be the next one and Roman of course. He's doing this thing. He does this thing every week. I probably don't say how good he is enough because we're just so used to him being good but he's killing it. He's the foundation that everyone's standing on right now. So shout out to him." [From 24:55 - 25:15]

Roman Reigns is involved in the biggest storyline for WWE currently

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns' involvement in the Bloodline angle. He claimed that the two-and-a-half-year-long storyline has been one of the greatest sagas in WWE in recent memory.

"The last one, the tag match with Roman Reigns and Solo vs. Sami and Kevin, the match wasn't that great. I don't give a cr*p about that match. I want to know the story that they're telling and at the end, they advanced that story. As long as the story gets advanced, and this is probably one of the greatest long-term angles that I've seen in my lifetime."

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



FANTATSIC ENDING! THIS WAS ONE OF THE BEST SEGMENTS I'VE EVER SEEN ROMAN HUGGING JIMMY AND SOLO JOINING THE USOS THEN TURNING ON THEM THE EMOTIONS WERE UNREAL!FANTATSIC ENDING! #SmackDown THIS WAS ONE OF THE BEST SEGMENTS I'VE EVER SEEN ROMAN HUGGING JIMMY AND SOLO JOINING THE USOS THEN TURNING ON THEM THE EMOTIONS WERE UNREAL!FANTATSIC ENDING! #SmackDown https://t.co/YpoLZLJUrB

The Usos will be on SmackDown this Friday to discuss their fallout with Roman and Solo Sikoa.

Do you think Roman Reigns is headed for a collision with the Usos in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes