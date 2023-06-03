"I don't give a cr*p about that match", "One of the greatest long-term angles" - Ex-WWE star gets brutally honest about Roman Reigns' recent showdown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns' last match at Night of Champions.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was eager to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships when he entered the ring at Night of Champions with Solo Sikoa. However, things went out of control when The Usos interfered in the matchup, and Jimmy ended up Superkicking Reigns twice. This led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining the tag titles and creating a visible rift within the Bloodline.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran claimed that although the match wasn't a five-star affair, the story was top-notch. He lauded the company for putting on a great angle with The Bloodline, which has gone on for almost three years at this point.

"The last one, the tag match with Roman Reigns and Solo vs. Sami and Kevin, the match wasn't that great. I don't give a cr*p about that match. I want to know the story that they're telling and at the end, they advanced that story. As long as the story gets advanced, and this is probably one of the greatest long-term angles that I've seen in my lifetime." [From 11:37 to 12:11]

Roman Reigns celebrated 1000 days as Champion on SmackDown

It was a special occasion on the blue brand this week as Triple H made an appearance for the final segment of the show. Hunter spoke about Reigns' legacy and claimed that The Tribal Chief was arguably the greatest of all time.

Roman Reigns then walked down to the ring flanked by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Triple H presented Roman with a new title, and The Tribal Chief took the mic to address the fans.

However, the party was cut short by The Usos. Jimmy stood up to Roman, and it looked for a moment that Solo had also abandoned his Tribal Chief. Jey tried to bring back peace between the two parties. Reigns was emotional for a moment but declined to work together with Jimmy and Jey.

Solo then planted Jimmy Uso with the Samoan Spike before walking out of the ring with Reigns and Heyman, bringing the segment to a close.

