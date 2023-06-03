14-time World Champion appeared on SmackDown to introduce Roman Reigns

Former World Champion made an appearance on SmackDown to introduce Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant champion of the modern era. He recently crossed 1000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and to commemorate his achievement, there was a celebration planned. Triple H showed up on SmackDown tonight.

He acknowledged Reigns' dominance before introducing him. When the Tribal Chief showed up, Triple H unveiled the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt and he presented it to Reigns.

Triple H was also present when Seth Rollins won the new World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Both Seth and Reigns came up in NXT under The Game's guidance. Therefore, the 14-time World Champion must be feeling a bit proud to see how far both of them have come in their respective careers.

Reigns is closing in on becoming the fourth longest WWE Champion in history. He will surpass Pedro Morales, who held the title for 1,027 days, if he remains champion for a few more weeks. Given how dominant he has been, it looks like his title reign will continue for a very long time.

