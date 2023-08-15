Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had a role in Triple H being removed from WWE Board of Directors, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H being removed from the company's board of directors.

This past week, an SEC filing mentioned that The Game would not be part of the board of directors after the promotion's merger with Endeavor in September 2023. There was no indication, however, if this move would also affect his role as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel only wanted to deal with Vince McMahon. The former writer suggested that Triple H's removal from the board of directors could be indicative of the upcoming merger with Endeavor and how the company wants to run its business.

"Bro, what's that dude's name? Ari Emanuel. He made it clear he got in business with Vince McMahon. He made it absolutely clear, man." [41:00 - 41:14]

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan were listed as part of WWE Board of Directors

The SEC filing had more details about who would be part of the board of directors of the new company created by the merger.

There would be six members selected by Endeavor on the board and five from WWE's side. As of this writing, ten members have been finalized, with one spot remaining vacant.

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Steven R. Koonin, and Nancy R. Tellem will represent WWE. On the other hand, Ari Emanuel, Egon P. Durban, Jonathan A. Kraft, Sonya E. Medina, Mark Shapiro, and Carrie Wheeler have been named by Endeavor.

This merger aims to create a global phenomenon in the world of combat sports entertainment by bringing UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment under one parent company. It will be interesting to see what other changes take place in the coming months as we inch closer to the deal.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's removal from the board of directors? Sound off in the comments section below.

