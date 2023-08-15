Fans got another exciting episode of RAW tonight with some great matches and a returning superstar taking the place of the injured women's tag team champion, Sonya Deville.

Sami Zayn def. JD McDonagh

Chad Gable def. Giovanni Vinci

Gunther def. Otis

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle def. The Viking Raiders

Rhea Ripley def. Indi Hartwell

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus ended in a double count-out

Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

The Judgment Day kicked off RAW, and Finn Balor was not with them. Rhea Ripley got on the mic and reminded fans that they ran the show before the group admitted that Balor should have won at SummerSlam and the stable should have won last week against Rollins, Cody, and Sami.

Damian Priest added that as long as they have the Money in the Bank contract, they are in control. They assured the crowd that there was nothing wrong with The Judgment Day before being interrupted by JD McDonagh.

Priest told JD to watch his mouth before McDonagh said that he didn't mean any disrespect. JD tried to tell them to watch out for Sami and Cody, but Ripley said that they don't take orders from anyone.

Sami Zayn came out and attacked JD McDonagh before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE RAW Results (August 14, 2023): JD McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn sent JD into the corner early on and got some big strikes before McDonagh went after Zayn's injured arm. Sami sent JD outside with a big suplex before the latter went for an arm breaker into the barricade.

Sami broke out of a crossface before getting the Explder in the corner. Finn Balor showed up and ran distraction while JD tried to roll Sami up for the pin. JD missed a moonsault, and Balor got on the apron, but Sami took him down before getting the Helluva Kick for the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

Chelsea Green was backstage and told Adam Pearce that she didn't want to relinquish her title. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came in and challenged her to a title match as soon as she finds another tag partner. Piper Niven or Doudrop came out after four months and said that she was Green's new partner, and she doesn't take no for an answer.

Cody Rhodes was backstage and said that he admired Finn Balor for his accomplishments, but he wasn't the only dominant one in Judgment Day.

Gunther and Imperium were out next and made fun of Canada and the Alpha Academy before Otis and Gable challenged Vinci to a match.

Chad Gable vs. Giovanni Vinci on RAW

The match started during the break, and Vinci started off strong with some submission holds before Gable reversed into the armbar. Gable came back with a scoop powerslam before taking a big suplex from Vinci.

Vinci got some backbreaker in before Gable went for another armbar, followed by a German Suplex. Gable got the moonsault, but Vinci rolled out of the way in time. Vinci got a moonsault of his own, but Gable came back with the Chaos Theory and picked up the win.

Result: Chad Gable def. Giovanni Vinci

Grade: C+

Gunther vs. Otis on RAW

Otis got some shoulder blocks early in the match before being taken out by a big boot from the champ. Gunther stomped on Otis before they traded chops.

Otis tried for a body block, but Gunther took him out with an elbow strike. Otis got a fallaway slam and went for the Caterpillar, but Gunther countered with two dropkicks and the powerbomb before picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Otis

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders on RAW

The Vikings got some big moves in early on and sent Riddle outside. Back after a break on RAW, Ivar was in control, and Riddle barely managed to make the tag to Drew. McIntyre came in and hit some neckbreakers, but the Vikings reversed the Futureshock DDT.

Ivar kicked out of a Michinoku Driver before Erik countered the Claymore with a big boot. Riddle came back in and hit a big dive to the outside but got taken out with an elbow strike from Erik. Drew came back with the Claymore on Erik and picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle def. The Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, The New Day challenged McIntyre and Riddle to a tag team match to find out if the latter were a worthy tag team.

Rhea Ripley vs. Indi Hartwell on RAW

Rhea was in control early on but was sent into the corner before Indi came in with a spinebuster and a near fall. Outside the ring, Rhea drove Indi into the ring post before tossing her spine first into them.

Rhea took out Candice LeRae at ringside before heading back to the ring, where Indi tried for a rollup. Ripley kicked out of the pin attempt and hit the Riptide before getting the easy win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Indi Hartwell

Candice and Indi attacked Rhea after the match but then ran off as Dominik got into the ring.

Grade: B-

Shinsuke Nakamura was out next and was asked about why he attacked Rollins last week. Nakamura hesitated but then said that he wanted the World Heavyweight Title.

Rollins came out and said that Shinsuke wasn't telling them the whole story before saying that if he wanted a shot at the title, all he had to do was ask. Rollins added that he was looking to get even and accepted the challenge.

The two decided to shake on it, and Nakamura whispered something to Rollins before heading backstage. Rollins had his back turned, and Nakamura came back for a Kinshasa and took out the champ once more.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus on RAW

Becky was in control early on and sent Trish outside before taking the Bexploder Suplex and a sliding baseball kick. Trish got in control and drove Becky into the ring post before trying to use her mask as a weapon.

Back after a break on RAW, Becky got a kick to the throat before getting a near fall. Becky got a superplex before Becky was sent back outside and over the announcers' desk.

The two fought their way into the crowd, and the referee called off the match due to a double countout. The two superstars continued to brawl up the stairs and into the front of the arena at the merch stands. Zoey Stark showed up, and it turned into a two-on-one beatdown before Becky was taken out with the Chick Kick.

Result: DNF

Grade: B+

Adam Pearce was furious that Trish derailed tonight's match as well before booking a Steel Cage match between Stratus and Lynch.

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Cody was in control as the match started, and Dominik showed up at ringside before getting promptly taken out by Rhodes. Balor used the distraction to get some big moves in before Damian Priest came out as well.

Cody missed the disaster kick before getting the Cody Cutter, but Balor rolled out of the ring. Damian dragged Cody's legs before both he and Balor got taken out with a big dive from Rhodes.

Rhea ran distraction, and Dominik took out Cody, letting Balor get the superplex. Dominik got a steel chair, but the official took it away before Damian threw the MITB briefcase in.

Cody caught the briefcase instead of Balor and hit Finn in the head with it before getting the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

Judgment Day attacked Cody after the match, but Sami showed up with a steel chair and beat them down. JD McDonagh came in and took Sami out from behind, letting Priest hit the South of Heaven before Balor hit the Coup de Grace on Cody.

The Judgment Day cleared the announce desk before sending Sami through it with the Broken Arrow Crucifix Bomb. Balor hit another Coup de Grace on Cody in the ring before RAW went off the air.

Grade: A-

